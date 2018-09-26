From Psychologist to Hostess: A Bed and Breakfast Owner Creates a Kentucky Experience

Missy and her husband John saw their dream come to fruition in December 2015 when they opened Chateau Bourbon, a bed and breakfast in Norton Commons, where they also own a home. At the 5,000-square-foot inn, Missy uses her gift for Southern hospitality to create a bourbon-infused experience from the moment guests arrive. It all begins with a happy hour featuring a specialty bourbon cocktail and a made-from-scratch bourbon dessert.

The bourbon theme continues the next morning with a three-course breakfast starting with Chateau Bourbon’s signature homemade granola with “drunken” or bourbon-soaked cherries. The other two courses vary but might include chicken and waffles with a bourbon maple syrup and a bourbon coffee cake for dessert.

Chateau Bourbon features four bedrooms lovingly and cleverly decorated in a farmhouse chic décor with dashes of bourbon furnishings that manage to be casual and upscale at the same time. Missy calls it “French cottage meets Kentucky estate home.”