Easy Cheese and Veggie Boards
Crafting the perfect vegan charcuterie board isn’t much different from its classic counterpart. With the availability of vegan cheeses and spreads these days, you can almost follow the same guidelines, minus the meat. Hummus is a must for any vegan board, as well as plenty of crudités for dipping. Nuts, olives, fruit, and dried fruit are still great staples for both boards and will serve as great nibbles before or as your quick and simple dinner.
Prep Time: 10 mins Serves: 6
Cheese and Charcuterie Board
Ingredients
8 ounces double crème brie
2 cups red grapes
1 cup dried apricots
1/2 cup kalamata olives
1/2 cup roasted cashews
4 ounces prosciutto
4 ounces salami
1/2 cup orange slices
2 ounces white cheddar
2 ounces Colby Jack
Assortment of crackers
Fresh herbs for garnish
Instructions
Arrange all the ingredients on a tray or cutting board. Serve cold.
Prep Time: 10 mins Serves: 6
Veggie Board
Ingredients
2 cups red grapes
1 cup baby carrots
1 cup dried apricots
1 cup sugar snap peas
1 cup broccoli florets
10 ounces hummus
1/2 cup kalamata olives
1/2 cup roasted cashews
1 sliced apple
1/2 cup vegan ranch dressing
Assortment of crackers
Fresh herbs for garnish
Instructions
Arrange all the ingredients on a tray or cutting board. Serve cold. Find more delicious recipes from Paige here.