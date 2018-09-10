Easy Cheese and Veggie Boards

Creating the perfect appetizer board is all about the balance and pairing of ingredients. For a traditional charcuterie board, you’ll want three to five cheeses, roughly two ounces per person. Try to go for a variety of cheese textures and flavors, like a soft brie, semi-soft gouda, and a hard manchego. Add two to five cured slices of meat, like chorizo or mortadella, fresh and dried fruits, and nuts. You’ll need a variety of crackers for serving and a dish of salty olives. (Be sure to sit out an empty dish for the pits!)

Crafting the perfect vegan charcuterie board isn’t much different from its classic counterpart. With the availability of vegan cheeses and spreads these days, you can almost follow the same guidelines, minus the meat. Hummus is a must for any vegan board, as well as plenty of crudités for dipping. Nuts, olives, fruit, and dried fruit are still great staples for both boards and will serve as great nibbles before or as your quick and simple dinner.

Prep Time: 10 mins Serves: 6

Cheese and Charcuterie Board

Ingredients

8 ounces double crème brie

2 cups red grapes

1 cup dried apricots

1/2 cup kalamata olives

1/2 cup roasted cashews

4 ounces prosciutto

4 ounces salami

1/2 cup orange slices

2 ounces white cheddar

2 ounces Colby Jack

Assortment of crackers

Fresh herbs for garnish

Instructions

Arrange all the ingredients on a tray or cutting board. Serve cold.