Attending This Gala Could Save Someone’s Life
Show your support for 10 Cure Champions who will be honored at the American Cancer Society Hope Gala on September 22 at the Omni Hotel. 106.9 Play’s Jordan Rivers will co-host the evening with WLKY’s Lauren Adams from 6 to 11:30 p.m. in the Omni Hotel Commonwealth Ballroom.
The evening will start with a VIP Rooftop Cocktail Hour followed by a program including a silent auction, a special live performance from Louisville’s own Linkin’ Bridge, dinner, a celebration of the Cure Champion honorees, a live auction, and music.
Proceeds from the event help fund cancer research, education, advocacy and patient services for the American Cancer Society. A limited number of tickets and tables remain. Individual tickets are $150. For more information or to purchase tickets, go here.