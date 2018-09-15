Attending This Gala Could Save Someone’s Life

The evening will start with a VIP Rooftop Cocktail Hour followed by a program including a silent auction, a special live performance from Louisville’s own Linkin’ Bridge, dinner, a celebration of the Cure Champion honorees, a live auction, and music.

Proceeds from the event help fund cancer research, education, advocacy and patient services for the American Cancer Society. A limited number of tickets and tables remain. Individual tickets are $150. For more information or to purchase tickets, go here.