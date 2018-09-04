4 Workouts that Improve Mobility for Someone with Parkinson’s

These fitness classes can help your loved one build their strength and slow down the progression of Parkinson’s Disease.

Move It or Lose It

This Horseshoe Foundation-sponsored class brings yoga, dance, and Pilates together to help those with PD improve their mobility.

When: Mondays, 9:30am

Where: Motion Studio, 3211 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, IN

Cost: Free

To Register: Amy Robinson, 812.207.4434 or motionstudioinfo@gmail.com

EVEN Bigger LSVT BIG

This intensive outpatient exercise program is designed to give individuals with PD improved mobility in daily life.

When: Thursdays, 12-12:45pm.

Where: The outpatient gym at Southern Indiana Rehab, 3104 Blackiston Blvd, New Albany, IN

Cost: $50 for a 12-week session

To Register: Jen Robinson at 812.941.6153