4 Workouts that Improve Mobility for Someone with Parkinson’s
These fitness classes can help your loved one build their strength and slow down the progression of Parkinson’s Disease.
Move It or Lose It
This Horseshoe Foundation-sponsored class brings yoga, dance, and Pilates together to help those with PD improve their mobility.
When: Mondays, 9:30am
Where: Motion Studio, 3211 Grant Line Rd., New Albany, IN
Cost: Free
To Register: Amy Robinson, 812.207.4434 or motionstudioinfo@gmail.com
EVEN Bigger LSVT BIG
This intensive outpatient exercise program is designed to give individuals with PD improved mobility in daily life.
When: Thursdays, 12-12:45pm.
Where: The outpatient gym at Southern Indiana Rehab, 3104 Blackiston Blvd, New Albany, IN
Cost: $50 for a 12-week session
To Register: Jen Robinson at 812.941.6153
Aqua Class
This class is taught by a licensed physical therapist and is designed to help with posture and strength.
When: Wednesdays, 10am
Where: Home of the Innocents, 1100 E. Market St., Louisville
Cost: $7 per class
To Register: Contact Benjamin Snyder at 502.596.1141 or bsnyder@homeoftheinnocents.org
Flow With Grace
This is a gentle Vinyasa yoga class that is taught in a comfortable 75-degree studio for optimal movement.
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 11am
Where: 502 Power Yoga Studio, 2210 Dundee Rd #203, Louisville, KY
Cost: Membership starting at $42 a month
To Register: 502.208.1012 or here
