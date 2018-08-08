Win Two Tickets to the 2018 Women in Business Expo

Join us for a day of empowerment and training hosted by the Women’s Business Center of Kentucky, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Community Ventures. This year’s annual event will take place at the Muhammad Ali Center in Louisville, Kentucky on Tuesday, September 18 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

One winner will receive two tickets which include admission to the 2018 Women in Business Expo & Conference, conference materials and swag bag, complimentary breakfast & lunch, and a chance to participate in Business Pitch Contest!