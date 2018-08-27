What Works for this Interior Designer?

Erika, who has worked with owner Liz Toombs of Lexington-based PDR Interiors since 2015, credits her bachelor’s degree from the University of Kentucky in merchandising, apparel, and textiles as a great help. “What I learned in the textile lab comes into play big time when it comes to choosing fabrics for different applications.”

Erika is a certified interior decorator through Certified Interior Decorators International.

As interior decorators, she and Liz help clients choose paint, furniture, flooring, rugs, lighting fixtures, and window treatments. “We add the pretty stuff,” Erika says.

The firm has found its niche in the campus sorority world.

“Sometimes we work with the sorority’s main office that refers us to a chapter house ready for an update. Sometimes a house will have a certain amount of money budgeted to make a space more interesting or attractive and we are asked to ‘zhuzh’ it up. We also work with new builds. Sometimes we do an entire house makeover,” Erika says.

With clients on campuses all across the country, the firm’s busy time is during the summer trying to get spaces completed by move-in time in the fall. Usually the first part of the year is spent traveling to visit the properties, taking photos and measurements, and talking to the women about what they want to see changed.

“What the individual houses are looking for and the regional differences of campuses all come into play. What works in Montana would not necessarily be a good look in Virginia. There is also the culture of the chapter to consider. Some love the sorority’s colors and want to use them in the decor. Some groups want something new and fresh. It also helps us knowing what they don’t want.”