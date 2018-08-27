What Works for this Interior Decorator?

Erika says she strives to achieve a balance between what the young women living in the house now want and keeping it comfortable and appealing for the next group of women who will live there.

Erika’s valued tool is her furniture and room planner. In it she hand-draws the dimensions of the room with windows, doors, and fireplaces noted. “The book has the style and size of all sorts of tables, desks, sofas, beds, entertainment centers, ottomans, and even chaise longues. We take the furniture and play around with placement — which way is the sofa going to look best in this room. We put it all together and make the space plan, then offer the client two or three options, although sometimes there may be only one way that furniture can be arranged in the space. We show the selections to the clients. They may love it all but hate the lamp or a certain fabric. It may take one or two times to tweak the look.”

Erika says they allow a two to three-day window to be on-site. Every single thing has to happen in that time, from arranging the furniture to hanging art and placing accessories. Everything ordered comes on the same day so she has to plan ahead for a sofa that’s going to take eight weeks to deliver and time it with art that will take maybe one week to deliver.

“My favorite part is working with a sorority from start to finish. I love to be there to see the girls come in and look at the finished product. Some of the houses haven’t had an update in 10 years or more. There are usually tears. These women are dedicated to their sorority.”

Erika works out of her home office and often is working on 16 different projects all at different stages.

She shops for her own home at Home Goods, Pier One, and Wayfair. She says, “You can be inspired by high-end places and then find something that fits your budget. It’s not always about what you spend, but what you’re drawn to. Especially art — it’s so personal.”