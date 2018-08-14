What We Love about Her Style (and how her business can style you)

Her go-to work outfit: anything denim. It goes with black and white, and it leans toward a clean, simple look.

Top 5 beauty products:

Jo Malone Body Wash

Drybar Prep Rally

Drybar Money Maker Hairspray

YSL Mascara

Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Cologne

Top Style Tip: Go with comfort. Mandy loves a wedge or platform shoe, and although she loves trends, she always goes with comfort first.

Doing what she loves is fulfilling Mandy daily, as she sees the impact of her work, one blowout at a time.