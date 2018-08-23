What To Do This Weekend — August 23-26
This is the closing weekend of the Kentucky State Fair. Check out the concerts, shows, rides, animals, booths, contests, food, and more before it’s gone.
Get a mix of the “old school” with the “new school” at Funk Fest at Waterfront Park, featuring Bell Biv DeVoe, Doug E Fresh, Juvenile, SWV, Silk, and more.
Enjoy tastings from craft breweries, wineries, and local restaurants, along with animal encounters and musical entertainment, at Brew at the Zoo & Wine Too, a fund-raising event to benefit capital exhibit projects at the Louisville Zoo, such as a new Colobus monkey exhibit and a snow leopard habitat.
The Coca-Cola Summer Concert Series at Jeffersonville’s RiverStage concludes with performances by the Endless Summer Band with guests Eight Inch Elvis and Between The Lines.
Meet your favorite super hero — including Spider-Man, Iron Man, Batman, Wonder Woman, Captain America, Black Widow, Bat Girl, and Super Girl — during the Louisville Bats game as part of Super Hero Night. It’s also Boy Scout Night.
Take the family for an afternoon of bowling, or join a league at Main Event. Book a lane online before you leave the house.
Dress in your undead best and join over 45,000 “zombies” as they take over Bardstown Road at the 2018 Louisville Zombie Walk, featuring live entertainment, bands, food, zombie market, zombie car show, zombie midway games, costume contest, and more.
Come out for an evening of jazz under the stars at Jazz in Central Park, a free annual event, which will feature The Groove Masterz, Jamey Aebersold, Marcus Click & Friends, and more.
