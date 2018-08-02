What To Do This Weekend — August 2-5
Make your way to Frankfort Avenue between Lexington Road and Bauer Avenue for the 7th Annual St. Matthews Street Festival, featuring food, vendors, activities for both adults and children, and bands including The Rumors, Jericho Woods, Wildwood (pictured above), and more.
Bring the family to Norton Children’s Hospital Splash ‘n’ Dash Walk/Run at the Big Four Lawn in Louisville Waterfront Park and splash your way through a 5k course or a 1k family fun run filled with splash zones. There will also be a “Just for Kids” zone featuring a rock wall, water slides, inflatables, and more.
Head to TheatreWorks in Southern Indiana for some laughs at Two by Two— a musical comedy of Biblical proportions, which tells the story of Noah, who on his 600th birthday receives a message from God warning him about the impending flood, and his efforts to build an ark for two of each animal and his family before it is too late.
Head to Goshen, Kentucky, for the Kentucky Classic and Summer Festival at Hermitage Farm, a free family-friendly (and dog-friendly) day at the farm featuring a petting zoo, live music, games, food trucks, biergarten, horse competition, and more.
See Chipper Jones, Johnny Bench, David Ross, Tim Hudson, Corky Miller and over 30 former MLB stars compete at Slugger Field in the first-ever Bluegrass World Series.
0 Comments