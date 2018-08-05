What Katie Spalding Wore this Month

Katie Spalding, who works as an EDDA (Expanded Duties Dental Assistant) at Kid’s Dentistree, likes to take a walk on the bright side when shopping for clothes. She says she “loves creating fabulous outfits by piecing together investment pieces and budget-friendly finds.

Describe Your Sense of Style:

I love polished, preppy looks. Some staples in my wardrobe are: Navy pieces, pops of red, polka dots, pearls, Kate Spade bags, pastel pinks, Sperrys, and stripes. I like to show off my cheery side in a bright, classy way. My bathing suit is a vintage look (pin-up girl-esque) and helps show off my curves. I’ve lost over 45 pounds since March of this year, and finding summer pieces that help show off my healthier figure is an exciting experience.

What are Some of Your Hobbies/Interests?