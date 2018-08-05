What Katie Spalding Wore this Month
Katie Spalding, who works as an EDDA (Expanded Duties Dental Assistant) at Kid’s Dentistree, likes to take a walk on the bright side when shopping for clothes. She says she “loves creating fabulous outfits by piecing together investment pieces and budget-friendly finds.
Describe Your Sense of Style:
I love polished, preppy looks. Some staples in my wardrobe are: Navy pieces, pops of red, polka dots, pearls, Kate Spade bags, pastel pinks, Sperrys, and stripes. I like to show off my cheery side in a bright, classy way. My bathing suit is a vintage look (pin-up girl-esque) and helps show off my curves. I’ve lost over 45 pounds since March of this year, and finding summer pieces that help show off my healthier figure is an exciting experience.
What are Some of Your Hobbies/Interests?
- I am a huge movie lover. Whether it’s Jurassic Park, Billy Madison, a Disney movie, or Breakfast at Tiffany’s, I will watch it. I just love the art of cinema and all the work and creativity that goes into making movies. I’ve always been attracted to the arts, and movies incorporate pretty much all of them.
- I love to cook. I’ve been on a massive weight loss journey since the beginning of March, and learning to cook various kinds of vegetables and making vegan “copy-cat” recipes off Pinterest is so much fun! A plant-based diet seems to work really well for my body and the way it functions, so I’ve been incorporating much more vegetable and fruit-based recipes into my daily routine! One of my favorite recipes I make on the regular is roasted rosemary sweet potatoes. They’re delish and a real crowd pleaser.
How Did You Piece This Outfit Together?
It’s hot out there! On off days it makes you practically want to live in your bathing suit, so I thought, what better way to show off my summer style than to rock my red gingham one-piece, jean shorts, and this elegant navy kimono? I’m pool ready anytime.
What Makes the Items You Chose to Wear Worth Wearing?
These pieces are so flattering and glamorous. I feel confident and comfortable, and that feeling is priceless.
Why Did You Choose Those Accessories?
Who doesn’t love a fun pair of sunglasses? They make the swimsuit pop and pull the whole look together. You give me some heart-shaped sunnies and some Lana Del Rey jams and I can take on the heat of this sizzlin’ city.
Where You Can Find These Items:
Swimsuit – ModCloth.com – Esther Williams- $89
Shoes – Target – Merona – $25
Sunglasses – Amazon.com – FBRAND – $7
Earrings – Pandora – $60
Kimono – Amazon.com – La Leela – $25
Shorts- Kohl’s – Sonoma – $35
