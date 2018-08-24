Ursula Brady Won’t Miss a Workout
“My husband and I workout about 4:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. It’s early, but we’re used to it. Our workout has to happen before our workday begins.”
When Ursula Brady says this: “Honestly, I couldn’t tell you the last time I missed a workout,” you wonder what helps her motivation. Ursula, 54, is a certified personal trainer, group exercise instructor, and owner of Brady Health and Personal Fitness. Knowing the transformative effects of fitness — both physically and mentally — keeps Ursula excited about her exercise regimen.
Best workout? “Weight bearing exercises and proper nutrition will absolutely change the shape of your physique, for the good, if that’s what a person desires, making it strong and lean.”
Best Bodies
