Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month

An Evening With Lindsey Stirling

Iroquois Amphitheater

In the four years since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, classically trained violinist, dancer, and artist has become one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music.

The 31-year-old Gilbert, Arizona, native mixes classical violin music with contemporary music styles like dubstep and hip-hop. Attracting nearly 8 million subscribers and 1.3 billion-plus views on YouTube by 2016, Forbes placed Stirling at #4 on its yearly YouTube artists list, making her the highest-ranked female. Her 2016 literary debut and memoir, The Only Pirate at the Party, co-written with her sister Brook S. Passe, became a New York Times Bestseller.

One of the Arts Insider’s fondest memories from her first Lindsey Stirling concert experience (Louisville Palace in 2016), was her revelations about her own since-conquered personal struggles, combined with heartfelt and encouraging words such as ‘you can do it!’ and ‘be your own best friend,’ all of which were aimed directly at the young girls in the audience.

WHEN: August 7 @ 8pm

WHERE Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road

TICKETS: $44.50-$329

CONTACT: here or in person at the box office Monday-Friday (8:30am-4:30pm)

*handicapped accessible