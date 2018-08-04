Three Events to Buy Tickets for This Month
An Evening With Lindsey Stirling
Iroquois Amphitheater
In the four years since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, classically trained violinist, dancer, and artist has become one of the 21st century’s most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music.
The 31-year-old Gilbert, Arizona, native mixes classical violin music with contemporary music styles like dubstep and hip-hop. Attracting nearly 8 million subscribers and 1.3 billion-plus views on YouTube by 2016, Forbes placed Stirling at #4 on its yearly YouTube artists list, making her the highest-ranked female. Her 2016 literary debut and memoir, The Only Pirate at the Party, co-written with her sister Brook S. Passe, became a New York Times Bestseller.
One of the Arts Insider’s fondest memories from her first Lindsey Stirling concert experience (Louisville Palace in 2016), was her revelations about her own since-conquered personal struggles, combined with heartfelt and encouraging words such as ‘you can do it!’ and ‘be your own best friend,’ all of which were aimed directly at the young girls in the audience.
WHEN: August 7 @ 8pm
WHERE Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
TICKETS: $44.50-$329
CONTACT: here or in person at the box office Monday-Friday (8:30am-4:30pm)
*handicapped accessible
Michael McDonald
Iroquois Amphitheater
Michael McDonald remains an enduring force in popular music. Case in point: Rave reviews such as this one for the five-time Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/musician’s current CD, Wide Open: “One of the great unexpected pop pleasures of 2017 is Michael McDonald suddenly being cool again…Wide Open has some soul and New Orleans funk but also horn-fueled tracks that tell us what his friends in Steely Dan would sound like if they became earnest romantic obsessives.” — Variety
The St. Louis native arrived in Los Angeles in the early 1970s, honing his talents as a studio musician before becoming an integral part of Steely Dan. In the mid-’70s McDonald was invited to join the Doobie Brothers as the band redefined its sound with McDonald serving as singer, keyboardist, and songwriter on such Top 40 singles as Takin’ It To The Streets, It Keeps You Runnin’, Minute By Minute, and What A Fool Believes. Throughout the ’80s and ’90s, McDonald’s solo career took off with a string of hits including I Keep Forgettin’ (Every Time You’re Near), Sweet Freedom, On My Own (with Patti LaBelle), and the Grammy-winning James Ingram duet Yah Mo B There.
Over the past 20 years the Arts Insider has attended five different Michael McDonald concerts and never walked away without the hair on her arms standing on end at times due to his signature raspy falsetto vocals.
WHEN: August 14 @ 7:30pm
WHERE: Iroquois Amphitheater, 1080 Amphitheater Road
TICKETS: $34.50-$299
CONTACT: here or in person at the box office Monday-Friday (8:30am-4:30pm)
*handicapped accessible
Cirque du Soleil Corteo
KFC Yum! Center
Corteo, which means “cortege” in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat.
Within his review of a May 2018 performance, The Daily Nebraskan critic wrote the following synopsis: “Made up of 51 cast members from 18 different countries, Corteo tells the story of a beloved clown who recently passed away and is dreaming about the best moments of his life before he goes into the light. Throughout and after his funeral, the clown’s life is celebrated by his friends as they jump and flip on beds, swing from chandeliers, and attempt to reenact Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.”
WHEN: August 15-19, various performances
WHERE: KFC Yum! Center
TICKETS: $42-$125
CONTACT: here or in person at the box office
*handicapped accessible
