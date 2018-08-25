This Book Publisher Loves Podcasts

Listening to?

Odd as it sounds, Sarah doesn’t have a lot of time to read. “I don’t have the chance to do the deep reading I used to after college,” Sarah says. “Podcasts are something I can do while I’m doing something else.”

While Sarah takes a two-mile walk, she exercises her mind with podcasts from The New Yorker including its Fiction Podcast to listen to a story and The Writer’s Voice, which includes an interview with the author. “It’s soothing to be read to,” says Sarah, who uses the material to stoke the fire for her own writing.

As for music, Sarah’s father was a classical music buff. “We always had classical music in our home,” Sarah says, and she fell in love with Mozart’s works as a child. “It’s just beautiful, gorgeous music. Mozart was such a genius – you can listen to piano concertos, full-fledged operas, and symphonies.”

Since classical music reigned over the sound waves in Sarah’s childhood home, pop music was foreign to her. When Sarah met Jeffrey, her husband, he introduced her to nightclub singers such as Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra, and Dean Martin. “I got hooked by that stuff,” says Sarah, who now feasts her ears on ’50s jazz female singers such as Ella Fitzgerald and Jeri Southern. Being a child of the ’60s and ’70s, Sarah is also a fan of that era’s rock ‘n’ roll.

When it comes to current music, Sarah likes Phosphorescent and a band her daughter, Bonnie introduced – Of Monsters and Men. “I have eclectic tastes in music,” Sarah says.