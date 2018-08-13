Small Group Pregnancy: A New Way to Build Community with Other Moms

Helping the Vulnerable

In 1987, Carol and her husband, a Presbyterian pastor, moved to Pakistan and practiced for 16 years at a hospital there. “It was an amazing experience,” Carol says. “Despite all you hear on the news, Pakistani people are incredibly hospitable. Hospitality is an important value in South Asian cultures. They treated us as honored guests.”

While Carol admits it was sometimes an intense experience practicing medicine in Pakistan, she says she felt needed there. “The maternal mortality rate in the United States in a busy academic practice is maybe one or two a year, if that,” she says. “In Pakistan, it is much higher, and often for very preventable reasons. We estimated that about 50 percent of the women we delivered had never had prenatal care,” Carol says. Another challenge in the culture of a developing country, Carol says, is that women are wary of medical care. “Still today, in many parts of the world, hospitals are where you go to die, so to convince women to even go to a hospital, much less think about having a surgery like a C-Section, is difficult,” she says.

By the time Carol and her husband left Pakistan to return to the United States in 2008, they had established a busy nursing school there, training midwives and performing about 8,000 deliveries a year. Carol says she was a little surprised at the amount of infertility work she encountered but came to understand it as a societal aspect of Pakistan. “I expected to deal with maternal mortality and family planning issues, but in a culture where a woman’s worth is based on her ability to bear children, many of them ended up in my office for that as well,” she says.