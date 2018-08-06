She’s Not Afraid to Try

Coby, who lives in Greenville, the community she serves, uses an app on her phone to be notified of the calls that come into the station, and if on call or available, she will respond. She also puts her weekly availability on the station’s schedule.

When Coby gets the call, she heads to the station and suits up.

“I wear my full gear on every call — coat, pants, gloves, mask, and oxygen tank. I never know what I am going to run into even on a medical emergency. I might have to cut through bushes, fend off dogs, deal with the cold, and there is always the danger of simply slipping on ice or mud and falling. The suit offers lots of protective padding.”