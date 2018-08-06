Shaun Age’s Path to Being Healthy

“I work out for so many reasons — to manage anxiety, for mental and physical health and to be able to do all the things I love like biking, hiking, and backpacking,” says Shaun Age, 41, who works out with her husband and says they push each other. “It’s about being healthy and strong mentally and physically.”

“I’m a little competitive with myself so I like seeing what I can do,”she says, citing her regular gym work at Powerhouse Gym in the Middletown area. She recommends doing some heavy weight lifting for your mind and body.

Her Path to Her Healthy Self? “I was a runner in high school, but developed an eating disorder and that never really leaves you. In my mid thirties I discovered CrossFit. It’s not just physical, it’s also very mental. I don’t CrossFit anymore but I say it’s where I found my strength. I learned to be strong, mentally, and physically and that feeling of empowerment within yourself is what fueled my passion.”