Seven Things This Creative Kentuckian Can’t Live Without

She is currently the president and CEO of the Frazier History Museum, where she was hired to implement a project dedicated to showcasing Kentucky’s heritage. In August 2018, the Frazier Museum will launch its Kentucky Bourbon Trail Welcome Center & Spirit of Kentucky Exhibit.

“The Frazier Museum is in the process of becoming the official start of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail,” Penelope says. “We are building a new $4 million exhibit about the culture and history of bourbon and why Kentucky is the one true home of bourbon.”

Penelope began her career in project management as an intern in the management training program at Walt Disney World. From there, she was recruited to work for Ed Hart at Weber Group in helping launch Kentucky Kingdom amusement park. In addition, she worked for the Speed Art Museum in the late ’90s, where she helped implement the 20-year master plan, which ultimately led to the renovated facility it has today.

“I think by nature I’ve always been a very creative person,” Penelope says. “What we learned at Disney is that there are a million things that make up a guest’s experience, and those are all important. Managing details is all project management is — it’s getting the correct number of balls in the air and tracking those projects through to completion.”

Penelope has been married to her husband, Charlie Graff, for nearly 25 years. They have two daughters, Elizabeth Scout (Scout for short), a senior, and Isabelle, a freshman, at Manual High School.

The seven things Penelope can’t live without reflect the work she has done throughout her career, the people she cares about most, and her passion for the great state of Kentucky.