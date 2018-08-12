Perfect for Breakfast on the Bus: Wheat Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Whether you’re someone who prides herself on packing her kid’s lunch every day or you’re doing good to actually get them on the bus on time, breakfast is an essential part of every child’s day. Since you likely have a few overripe bananas sitting on your counter at all times, why not use them to make a batch of these fun mini muffins? The whole family will love them, and you can rest assured  your loved ones have left the house satisfied and happy.
Prep Time: 10 mins  Cook Time: 16 mins Yields: 18-24 Mini Muffins

Ingredients

1½ cups white wheat flour

⅔ cup sugar

1½ teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

2 large mashed ripe bananas

1 large egg

½ cup unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup milk

¾ cup semisweet mini chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line or spray 18 mini muffin cups.

Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in large bowl.

Mix mashed bananas, egg, melted butter, and milk in medium bowl. Stir banana mixture into dry ingredients just until blended. Fold in mini chocolate chips.

Divide batter among prepared muffin cups, filling each about ¾ full. Bake muffins about 14-16 minutes, until tops are golden and set and tester inserted into the center comes out with just a couple crumbs. Transfer muffins to rack to cool.

 

Tip: If you don’t have a mini muffin tin, you could instead use a regular muffin tin and bake for 30-32 minutes. Find more recipes like this here.

 

