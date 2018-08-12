Perfect for Breakfast on the Bus: Wheat Banana Chocolate Chip Mini Muffins

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Line or spray 18 mini muffin cups.

Mix flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in large bowl.

Mix mashed bananas, egg, melted butter, and milk in medium bowl. Stir banana mixture into dry ingredients just until blended. Fold in mini chocolate chips.

Divide batter among prepared muffin cups, filling each about ¾ full. Bake muffins about 14-16 minutes, until tops are golden and set and tester inserted into the center comes out with just a couple crumbs. Transfer muffins to rack to cool.

Tip: If you don’t have a mini muffin tin, you could instead use a regular muffin tin and bake for 30-32 minutes. Find more recipes like this here.