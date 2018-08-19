One Clan Tours Scotland’s Highlands

This was a doozy of a day (about six to seven hours of driving). If I had it to do over again, I would have stayed a night on Skye to take in more of the terrain. We first stopped at the Eilean Donan Castle, the only functional castle we viewed during our stay. Wax statues reconstruct the historical scenes in the kitchen, and you can view the traditional bedrooms and bedpans as an interloper on the set of a royal family holiday.

The next stop was in the fishing village of Portree (Gaelic for King’s Port), the Isle’s largest town, which consists of quaint boutiques, a cathedral, and several restaurants. We picnicked on top of the park for lunch, looking out over steep cliffs to the sea below. On the way home, we stopped again for dinner. I highly recommend The Cuchulain as it was easily our favorite meal of the trip: fresh salmon, hake, langoustines, oysters, and fish and chips as big as your forearm. Overall, the food in Scotland far exceeded my expectations — it is way more than haggis and blood pudding.

Our final destination of the day was The Quiraing, described by most as a site “other-worldly” and hails as “the most spectacular view in Scotland.” Sure enough. I kept feeling like we were on the movie set of The Lord of the Rings and wanted to say, “Come, Mr. Frodo! I can’t carry the Ring, but I can carry you!” But I’m nerdy like that. The walk is around two miles, but we had to turn back due to high winds. Unlike in the U.S., there are no guardrails or safety nets, just a thin trail that plummets 1,000 feet down the side of Meall na Surichnach. You could stand at a 45 degree angle and be held up by the powerful winds, so my motherly instinct made us turn back. Although the drive to get there is difficult, the view from the top of The Quiraing, free from any trace of human existence as far as the eye can see, was completely worth it. It is now my new meditation visualization, permanently etched in my mind’s eye.