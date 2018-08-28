Inside the Homes of Those Living Beautifully

For some, Living Beautifully lies in the art of telling a great story. And that is exactly what Kimberly Greenwell, 41, is doing every Sunday morning on WBNA TV21 from 12:30-1:30. Each week Kimberly showcases the struggles and talents of contractors, designers, and local celebrity homeowners as they discuss their gorgeous homes on her shows My Southern Home with Kimberly Greenwell and Renovating Kentuckiana.

Born and raised in Bardstown, Kentucky, young Kimberly knew she was destined for television. “I wanted to be America’s next Diane Sawyer, like a lot of girls from Kentucky. I even took classes to lose my accent,” Kimberly says. She went to Eastern Kentucky University and majored in broadcasting. It was there, however, that her advisor raised the question, “Do you want to be in the blizzard or inside where you are safe and warm? If you’re Diane Sawyer, you’re in the blizzard.” This question led Kimberly into the niche of media sales, where she could still be engaged in the world of television without the risks of reporting in the field.