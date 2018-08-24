Holly Holland, 59, uses fitness as a way of relieving the pain she has from autoimmune disorders. As owner, PMA-certified Pilates teacher and master teacher trainer at Holly’s Pilates, she discovered that yoga and Pilates has a positive effect on her body and mind. “I felt reborn in my body and have been able to maintain a healthy weight and fitness ever since.”

Next? “We are introducing the Nation’s first stretchfit assisted stretching facility at our second studio scheduled to open in Cherokee Triangle this fall, and I have been busy learning and teaching the techniques for improving flexibility in all parts of the body.”