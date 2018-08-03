How Strong is Marion Webb?
Marion Webb, 44, believes in variety to keep in shape — she walks regularly in Seneca and Cherokee parks, she dances tango at Blair’s Ballroom and salsa at social events and even fits in LA Fitness to do more gym-focused workouts.
“I think it’s the combination of all of (different types of exercise), but I do love walking my dogs. It’s relaxing and gets me out of the house. I can adjust intensity and do it either as exercise or just as relaxation. I do recommend to everyone to get out of the house and get your blood flowing, even if it’s just for 30 minutes a day.”
Best Bodies
