How Strong is Ericka Herd?

High school English teacher and new mother Ericka Herd, 42, is currently getting ready for a big competition. Her last competition was the Natural Indianapolis in November of 2017. “I finished 2nd and 3rd in my division (bikini). Next stop is Pittsburgh Nationals in late August.”

Her diet? “Right now I follow an intermittent fast diet 4 days per week meaning I eat from 2-10 only, 4 meals and the other 3 days, I follow a typical bodybuilder diet whereas I eat about 5 small meals and drink a gallon of water daily.”

Sample Day of Meals

Meal 1: 7 oz of Greek yogurt

Meal 2: protein shake – 8 oz

Meal 3: 4 oz of salmon or chicken breast, 5 oz of red potatoes or sweet potatoes, 1 cup green vegetables

Meal 4: 2 rice cakes topped with a tad of almond butter or 5 egg whites