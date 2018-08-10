How Being Mentally Tough Can Help You Jump High
“I have a trainer that I see at least 4 times a week, because even as a personal trainer, one of our responsibilities is to continue to grow and educate our clients,” Ashley says. “How I try to achieve this is by stepping back and becoming a student because the learning never stops.”
Ashley Lynnette Jones, 27
JOB Personal Trainer/Group Exercise Instructor
“Fitness has become my passion because it is not a one-dimensional avenue; it’s led me down different roads, allowing me to challenge the status quo of what today’s woman can do, be, and represent.”
What are some of her biggest recent fitness accomplishments?
- I competed in the Arnold Amatuer in Columbus, Ohio on March 1-3, 2018 placing third in my class.
- I competed in my first Powerlifting competition on June 30, 2018, breaking three national records of the 148-pound weight class – Squat: 341.71 lbs. / Bench Press: 187.39 lbs. / Deadlift: 352.74 lbs.
- I was a contestant on Season 10’s American Ninja Warrior.
- Becoming a Lululemon Ambassador
P.S. This woman’s quest to stay fit has led to some major fitness wins…you won’t believe what she’s doing.
Best Bodies
Latest
0 Comments