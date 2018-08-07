Her Three Favorite Outfits to Show She is Fashionable and Professional

“I was uncomfortable with finance,” says Seema, 31. “I had great parents, but they didn’t really teach me to manage my own money. I knew I should spend less than I earned, but when I got my first apartment, I didn’t know how much I could afford for rent.”

Her search led to discovering her passion for finance. “I met with a couple of different financial advisers. I told them, ‘I have this big bucket of cash, and I don’t know when I’m going to get paid again.’ I asked them, ‘What can I do with this money, how do I budget it?’ ”

She didn’t like their responses. “They told me to invest it, but I wasn’t given the opportunity to be educated. I was talked down to instead of them explaining to me how to budget my money, and what investing was all about.” Seema wanted them to tell her “why investing money in this way is the right thing to do.” But the advisors acted like she should have known this information already.

Seema took that experience and decided to go back to school and get an MBA in finance and entrepreneurship from the University of California, Irvine.

Now a financial representative with Northwestern Mutual, Seema runs an all-female practice with three other women. “I wanted to work in a space where I could have an impact,” she says. “I wanted to help people. We want to educate women and men about what their money on a spreadsheet is like and to find out what their emotional relationship is with money.”

While Seema has clients all over the country, she meets regularly with her Louisville clients and her appearance is very important to her. “My style motto is a quote from Coco Chanel. She said, ‘Dress shabbily and people will remember the dress, dress impeccably and they will remember the woman.’ ”