Help Us Find the People Behind Louisville’s Greatness

Do you know what makes our city amazing? In our December 2017 issue, we answered this question when we published a feature about the incredible community gifts that make living in Louisville fun — whether it’s food, art, or a nonprofit organization. We wanted to feature the local innovators and creative people who are bringing new energy into our city. Celebrating our city is what we love to do, but we need your help. Do you know of an individual or organization whose gift to our community is changing lives in a positive way? Nominate her to be featured in the December issue of Today’s Woman. The deadline for nominations is October 5.