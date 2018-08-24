Doris Hasler Found Her Strength

Deadlifting 176 pounds is no easy feat, but Doris Hasler, 51, can do it without flinching. Despite dealing with multiple illnesses in 2011, Doris, who works as an investigator for the Department of Justice, has risen above those obstacles and lost over 80 pounds.

Her tracking device? “I use the Garmin Forerunner 735XT. I use it to track my number of steps, heart rate, resting heart rate, and I can see stats for the whole week.”