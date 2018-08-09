Delores Jones Makes Louisville Proud

Delores Jones, featured in this month’s issue of Today’s Woman magazine, got 3rd place in the WORLD at the CrossFit games in her age group.

Check out her Crossfit profile here.

To watch more from the Crossfit Games visit their Facebook page, and scroll down to see when she’ll be competing in these competitions.

Rope & Yoke

Watch her and the rest of her age group starting at 3:00:00

The 2018 CrossFit Games - Masters 50-60+ / Teenagers 14-15 Rope and Yoke

The 2018 CrossFit Games - Masters 50-60+ / Teenagers 14-15 Rope and Yoke. For full event details, click here: https://games.crossfit.com/workouts/games/2018#events-details

Posted by The CrossFit Games on Thursday, August 2, 2018

Jump Finish

Watch her and the rest of her age group starting at 4:13:19

The 2018 CrossFit Games - Age Groups: Jump Finish

The 2018 CrossFit Games - Age Groups: Jump Finish. For full event details, click here: https://games.crossfit.com/workouts/games/2018#events-details

Posted by The CrossFit Games on Saturday, August 4, 2018

Core Couplet

Watch her and the rest of her age group starting at 1:40:00

The 2018 CrossFit Games | Age Group Core Couplet

The 2018 CrossFit Games - Age Group Core Couplet. For full event details, click here: https://games.crossfit.com/workouts/games/2018#events-details

Posted by The CrossFit Games on Sunday, August 5, 2018

