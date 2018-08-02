Celebrate Back to School

B ack to School time is a mixed bag of emotions for me. On one hand, I dread the rigid schedule that comes along with the start of school. I have three children who think midnight is a perfectly acceptable bedtime, and while this works fine during the summer months, it makes the first few weeks of school an even harder adjustment.

We spend endless hours together during the summer, and I truly miss them when they are gone all day. But let’s be honest, it’s not all bad. There is a real sense of relief that my job as Cruise Director on the Summer Ship of Fun is over for the season. I will no longer need to lie in bed at night wracking my brain for entertainment options to fill the long, hot hours of our summer days.