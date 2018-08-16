Are A.P. Classes Worth The Work?

This is where it gets complicated

Regardless of which avenue a student uses to earn college credit, exactly how classes transfer to college is where it gets confusing and complex.

Just because a student takes an English class for college credit does not automatically mean that class counts as his English 101 college class. A student who takes eight AP courses in high school doesn’t necessarily go into college as a sophomore. Each college or university determines what course credits it accepts, how many, and what they can be used for. Some students may find that a chunk of the college courses they took in high school don’t count for anything.

Kylie Milliken, a 2016 duPont Manual graduate and current Kenyon College student, took 13 AP classes during her high school years. Her mother, Elizabeth Milliken, says, “She got to college, and no one else had done that.” As a Spanish/German major, Kylie was able to use only six of her AP classes for college credit at Kenyon.

Although the rigor of the AP classes helped her learn to manage her time well, Kylie doesn’t know if it was worth it. In some of the classes, “teachers were just packing your head full of info, which isn’t really conducive to actual learning,” she says. “I passed the tests, but I remember nothing.”

Scott Rountree, whose daughter, Isabeta, graduated from Atherton and now attends the University of Alabama-Huntsville, says, “What I consistently heard from teachers, counselors, and IB administrators was that the credits come off the top. The reality was a little different.”

So what is the benefit?

Even if not all the credits can be used in college, at least some of them usually can, which may allow students to begin taking their major classes sooner, rather than waiting until sophomore or junior year. The high school college-level courses may count as electives, depending on the school and its programs.

With the benefit of 20/20 hindsight, even parents who might now advise their students differently agree that the experience of taking college credit classes prepared their children for higher education. Stacie Leonard, whose daughter Olivia took IB classes at Atherton and is now a junior at Eastern Kentucky University, says, “I truly believe that the content and workload prepared her for college. She feels college is easier after participating in the IB program.” Olivia will also be graduating a semester early from college due to the credits she earned in Atherton’s IB program.

Trish Kline, whose sons took both dual credit and AP classes at duPont Manual, was pleased with the difficulty of the AP coursework. Some parents find that their students can earn good grades with minimal effort in advanced classes, but the material in AP courses really challenges them. Some students enjoy the rigor of college credit classes and would be bored if they took less demanding coursework during high school.

In some cases, students want to take AP courses because they are taught by what students consider “the best” teachers. Trish noticed that the AP teachers who spent time in summers scoring AP tests “were the rock star teachers.” She says their scoring provided them a deep understanding of the course material and test structure. Plus, the extra summer work showed how dedicated they were to teaching the class well.

Jennifer Pusateri says data from AdvanceKentucky, an organization that promotes participation and success in college prep classes, suggests that “Students who take an AP course increase their likelihood of going to college and staying in college.” Many parents would prefer their children struggle in high school — where they can provide guidance and support — rather than struggle as college freshmen. At college the cost of not doing well is higher.