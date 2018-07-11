Win Tickets to WAGS Anniversary Event
Friday, August 17 * Cocktails at 6 p.m. * Dinner at 7:00 p.m.
WAGS (Wonderful Animals Giving Support) Pet Therapy of Kentucky, Inc. is celebrating 20 years of providing animal assisted therapy to the greater Kentuckiana area. You’ll win two tickets to this festive evening featuring cocktails, dinner and a message from speaker David Frei, co-host of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show (1990-2016) and NBC’s National Dog Show. The event will be held at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive two tickets to the WAGS 20th Anniversary Celebration on August 17th at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
DEADLINE:
Tuesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m.
TO ENTER:
Fill Out The Form Below!
Click here and scroll down to Contests to read full Official Rules.
