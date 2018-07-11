Win Tickets to Misters for MS
Thursday, July 26 from 6:30 – 9:00 p.m. at The Gramercy, 620 S. Third St #200, Louisville KY 40202
Win two tickets to spend an evening watching some handsome men walk down the runway holding a fabulous auction item as part of the Misters for MS event. Place a bid on an auction item — sorry the bachelor isn’t included — to raise money for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society — Kentucky Southeast Indiana Chapter. You must be 21 years of age or older to win.
THE GIVEAWAY:
One winner will receive two tickets to Misters for MS, a fundraiser benefitting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
DEADLINE:
Tuesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m.
TO ENTER:
Our official rules can be found here. Additionally, you must be 21 years of age or older to win this prize.
