Why These Symptoms Mean More Than You Might Think
As autoimmune disease becomes more common, it is important to monitor your health and keep an eye out for common signs and symptoms. Women are especially prone to autoimmune disease because of their high levels of estrogen. If you notice any of the following symptoms, contact your doctor.
- Unexplained weight gain or weight loss
- Hair loss
- Overstimulation
- Anxiety
- More intense PMS
- Bloating
- Brain fog
- Aches and pains in joints and muscles
- Diarrhea and/or constipation
- Sleep disturbance
- Fatigue
- Breast tenderness
- Migraines
- Carbohydrate cravings
- Irritability
Find out more about what you can do to manage these symptoms here.
Wellness
Latest
0 Comments