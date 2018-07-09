What Works for Getting Attention? And, how spin class helps her think.

Spin class is her creative time.

“This is my thinking time. While I’m in spin class or lifting weights I can think and come up with ideas. I’m usually at The J every morning anywhere between 6:45 and 8:15.”

While some of us might want to think of taking a nap after that ambitious start to the day, not so for Caroline. She’s back on her computer hoping for responses to her earlier inquiries, checking social media, looking for any new relevant local events, or maybe finding a sponsorship for one of her clients.

“I’m constantly connecting the dots either between a client’s products or other people. If I believe in your product and you, I am go go go. PR takes a lot of heart and passion, and I provide an active role. I am there with the client on interviews or at events.”

Caroline says she had planned to attend The Juilliard School to study singing but that didn’t work out. She moved to Orlando and became a singing wench at a dinner theater there. She has lived in Los Angeles, New York City, and even did a short stint with Planet Hollywood in Cancun and London. In New York, she served as director of fundraising for the now closed National Shakespeare Company and then went on to become an account executive at a PR firm, which led her to starting her own company.