What We Love About This Duo’s Style

Madison and Jason are a pair who complement each other’s style. Madison says, “We dress each other.” She turns to him for style recommendations, and he does the same with her. It’s not that they dress to match one another, but rather encourage one another on wardrobe selections for each special occasion, whether it’s a big social event or a family dinner. They consider themselves to be “aligned with classic trends” like double-vented sports coats, A-line dresses, and classic silhouettes.

Madison likes to incorporate an interesting or luxury piece into each of her outfits. Sometimes it’s an accessory like the vintage horse belt she wore to this past Derby (the day Jason proposed) that she found on eBay for $20, while other times it’s a hairstyle like a top-knot or bun. “Art in a gallery is attainable the same way great fashion and style can be attainable without spending a ton of money.”