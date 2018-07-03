What We Love About This Duo’s Style
Sometimes our style can be influenced by those closest to us, as is the case with Madison Ewing, owner of art gallery and event space M.A.D.S Gallery and her fiance, Jason Schmidt.
Madison likes to incorporate an interesting or luxury piece into each of her outfits. Sometimes it’s an accessory like the vintage horse belt she wore to this past Derby (the day Jason proposed) that she found on eBay for $20, while other times it’s a hairstyle like a top-knot or bun. “Art in a gallery is attainable the same way great fashion and style can be attainable without spending a ton of money.”
Madison calls Jason, who owns Derby City Dream Cars, a “fashionista.” “Our styles have really developed over the last two years,” she says. They’ve been going to the same hair stylist, Danielle Cole at Blonde Martini, for the last three years and using Rodan & Fields skincare products. “We are a unit. We move as a unit, dress as a unit… and now we’re getting married next spring.”
