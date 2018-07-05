What To Do This Weekend — July 5-8
Head to the heart of downtown Jeffersontown Saturday for the Summer Craft Beer Fest at the Pavillion, featuring more than 50 craft breweries, hard ciders and sodas, wines, food trucks, and live music.
Drop by the Annual Pottery Sale Saturday at The Masonic Home Campus, presented by the L.O.C.A.L.S (Living On Clay And Louisville Soil), which will feature new work, discount deals on discontinued items, slightly imperfect pieces of handmade functional and decorative pottery, tiles, and sculpture.
Before the Forecastle Festival begins next week, you can attend the Poorcastle Festival, a nonprofit music festival fundraiser this weekend featuring all-local bands, vendors, food trucks, artists, and craft beer.
Celebrate with Headliners Music Hall as it commemorates 20 years as a Louisville independent music venue with a four-day anniversary concert celebration featuring Guided By Voices, Love Jones, Electric Garden, a night of Metal presented by Terry Harper, and more local and national acts.
Hop down to The Republic Bank First Friday Trolley Hop to explore downtown art galleries, retailers and restaurants that will be open extended hours with specials/discounts and refreshments. (Pictured is artwork by John Faughender.)
Dance to the Sounds of Summer: A Beach Boys Tribute with guest Nervous Melvin & the Mistakes Friday at the Jeffersonville, Indiana, Riverstage as part of the Coca-Cola Summer Concert Series. Or bring the family to the Riverstage Saturday to see The Little Mermaid as part of its Twilight Cinema series.
