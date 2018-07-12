What to Do This Weekend — July 12-15
Head on over to Beckley Creek Park for the Parklands Explorer: Fitness And The Importance Of Wetlands program, featuring a functional body movement exercise class followed by a hike exploring the Humana Grand Allee wetlands, led by interpretive rangers who will discuss the function and importance of wetlands.
Enjoy these summer evenings with Creatures of the Night: Luna Moths and Chuck-Will’s-Widow Friday night at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, as you ride in a van through sections of the forest where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. Or visit Saturday night for a Laser Guided Star Tour around Lake Nevin, where volunteer naturalists will use a laser pointer to help visitors experience the celestial happenings in the night sky.
Bring the whole family to the Louisville Zoo for the Norton Healthcare Get Healthy Walking Expo 2018 and have fun while learning ways to get healthy and stay healthy. Health screenings include DermaScan to detect skin cancer, body mass index, blood pressure, blood sugar, and more, with activities such as bingo, yoga demonstrations, animal show & tell, face painting, and other kid-friendly fun. (Registration is required.)
Get inspiration from Homearama 2018 — beginning Saturday through July 29 at Catalpa Farms — Louisville’s annual showcase of custom built new homes that are fully furnished, decorated, and landscaped featuring the latest in building trends, technology, and interior design.
Bring the family and rock to The Juice Box Heroes with guest Falls City Drifters at their free concert at the Jeffersonville RiverStage.
