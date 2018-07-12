What to Do This Weekend — July 12-15

Enjoy these summer evenings with Creatures of the Night: Luna Moths and Chuck-Will’s-Widow Friday night at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest, as you ride in a van through sections of the forest where crepuscular and nocturnal creatures are most active. Or visit Saturday night for a Laser Guided Star Tour around Lake Nevin, where volunteer naturalists will use a laser pointer to help visitors experience the celestial happenings in the night sky.