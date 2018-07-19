What To Do This Weekend
Immerse yourself in New Orleans- and Memphis-style blues and pit barbecue at Louisville Water Tower Park with the Blues, Brews & BBQ Festival, also featuring a brews tasting area where you can sample craft beers and more.
Come celebrate Iroquois Amphitheater’s 80th birthday with CirqueLouis’ “Happy Birthday!” show. CirqueLouis’ performers will sing, dance, and fly in a circus celebration.
Get your Shakespeare fix this weekend as the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival continues at Central Park with performances of The Comedy of Errors, Henry IV, Part One, and Othello.
Celebrate Oldham County Day in LaGrange, Kentucky, with more than 120 booths, live music, a parade, and more.
Experience tastings from over 30 of Louisville’s top independent restaurants, a silent auction, and live music by the Robbie Bartlett Duo at Apron Inc.’s 2018 Taste of Independents, with proceeds benefiting employees in the independent service industry who find themselves in financial need through no fault of their own.
