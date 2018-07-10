What She is Wearing This Month

Describe Your Sense of Style: If I could only choose one word, it’d be “eclectic.” I gravitate toward earthy, rustic, and bohemian styles…and of course my all-time favorite, Southwestern. And as of late, I’m obsessed with anything vintage, particularly ’80s and ’90s fashion.

How Did You Piece This Outfit Together? I rarely buy clothes with the intention of pairing them with something else. Each time I get dressed, I like to create new outfits, and this was the result of one of those days.

What Makes the Items You Chose to Wear Worth Wearing? The shirt is my absolute favorite color, plus I love embroidered detail. The overalls are back in style, and the light wash is perfect for summer. The shoes give it the perfect spunk to top it off. Sandals would’ve been too predictable.

Why Did You Choose Those Accessories?

I love the outdoorsy, yet dainty feel of both the earrings and the necklace. I thought this outfit needed a touch of femininity.