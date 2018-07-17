What is this Boutique Owner’s Work Wardrobe? She says “Honest…”

Dressing people is something “intuitive,” Sally says. “The thing is to shake them down: ‘Is it a day or night wedding?’ They tell you who they are. A 5-foot-9 woman comes in and you think: she would kill in a dress, even though she’s not wearing a dress. Next thing you know she’s in every week buying a dress.

“A lot of people don’t know their capabilities. They are limited by social precepts — age, arms, boobs — all that stuff we are sold that serves no one. We get a grandma wearing a T-shirt and she’s the happiest she’s been in years. She’s now a revolutionary and didn’t know it,” Sally says.

What inspires her: “Keith Richards, Norma Kamali, nature, birds, the weather, music, all music I’m also inspired by others. It’s important to show up for others.”

She hopes that what she wears tells people “that the possibilities (in life) are limitless.”

When she’s getting dressed she starts by selecting a pair of jeans. “I take my temperature for the day,” she says. Then she picks a pair of shoes, preferably cowgirl boots. Then socks. (“I’m wearing my Mazel tov socks today.”) Next, she picks a T-shirt. (“They go with everything, even black tie. I wear mine with pearls.”) Then a jacket. Next a scarf. (“I wear one every day unless it is real hot.”) A hat and armloads of Southwestern jewelry finish her attire.

She shops mostly at Goodwill and Acorn, a vintage shop. Her closet system: Use all the closets in the house and add racks in the basement.

For business, she pulls together a pair of cropped black culottes with white pinstripes; a boxy print top in puff, blue, pink, and lavender; her iridescent purple ankle boots; and, cat-eye sunglasses.

Another easy outfit: a long Indian print peasant dress with brown knee-high cowboy boots and a man’s Stetson hat.

Her go-to: a white T-shirt embroidered with ‘Just Love;” a floral kimono in pink, lavender, and blue; vintage bell bottom Levis (“5/12, orange tag”); gray hat; and dusty blue studded wedge sling-back shoes.