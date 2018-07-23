Survival Skills: Jan Gordo

“What’s cool is that even after all these years, it never gets old,” Jan says. “It’s so great to see that culmination. Many times, our graduates are first-generation college grads, and the average age is 26 to 28. We have a lot of moms and parents, so it’s the whole family that graduates together. They’ve done it as a team and sacrificed along the way.”

In her current role, listening and having people skills is critical to dealing with a wide variety of students from types A to Z, Jan says. “You have to be non-condemning and open with students or family members, even helicopter parents or controlling husbands,” she says. One responsibility of Jan’s position at the university is to evaluate and make decisions on academic appeals, a role that conjures up a memorable student for Jan.

“I had a nursing student who was struggling academically, and I decided to give her a second chance and grant her appeal. We met and worked out the best route for her to be successful. She worked hard and graduated and two months later, she appeared on my doorstep with her child in tow and her nursing license in hand. She had landed a good job at a local hospital. She looked at me and said, ‘Now I can provide for my daughter.’ That one incident stands out for me because I had been close to not granting her appeal. Just think how different her life might have turned out,” Jan says.