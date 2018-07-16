Seven Things She Can’t Live Without – and why she might stop in to visit.

She is the owner of Jack Senn Plumbing, a company she started with her late husband, Jack Senn, in 1990. Jack learned the tools of the trade working under Ray Dauenhauer at Dauenhauer Plumbing. Eventually he left Dauenhauer to earn his Master Plumber License and open a plumbing shop of his own. “Once he completed his Master’s License, we bought an old van and he got an old metal army surplus desk. He put it down in our basement and that was his office. We just went from there,” Vickie says. In the spring of 1995, when Vickie was pregnant with her son Reed, they purchased a piece of property on St. Andrews Church Road where the plumbing shop still stands to this day. The plumbing shop was doing a booming business when suddenly everything came to a screeching halt. In October 2002, Jack passed away from a heart attack while he was on a trip to Florida with friends. “By the time Monday morning rolled around, everyone knew at the shop, and I immediately had to make a decision,” Vickie says. “Were we going to shut it down, finish the jobs we’ve got, or sell our customer list? We had just been in our new building for six months…but our employees David and Brenda both said ‘let’s try, let’s just give it a try.’ I just didn’t want to go down in flames…but here we are 16 years later and we’re a reputable name. There’s no way I could have kept the business open if we had not had a base in place that I trusted, and still do. They were professional and knew far more about it than me.”