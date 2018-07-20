Rebuilding an Island

Since then, a diligent and devoted home-base of residents have tirelessly put the pieces of their ravished residence back together. And they want you to come see their hard work.

Katrina Morris and her partner Mike Popham recently returned from St. John, and confirmed that the island is indeed open for business. They were invited to stay with their friends John and Helen Faith (read their hurricane survival story here), who have rebuilt their lives after these sister storms hit their beloved island.

“You would think that the devastation would have stalled everyone, but I think it had the opposite effect,” Katrina says. “The destruction brought everyone together throughout the Virgin Islands and inspired their creativity and resourcefulness. I think it made them more productive and a stronger community of similar-minded individuals.”

Katrina says that since the hurricane last fall, all the beaches and hiking trails have been restored. Leaves have returned to the verdant national forest, which Katrina describes as “Red River Gorge on the Caribbean.” Boutique restaurants have popped up along the coast, adding to the island’s culinary culture. The rebuilding inspired more options like Asian-fusion and locavore-style restaurants. Where businesses may have relied on the status quo, in the rebuilding process they were inspired to reinvent and improve.

Cell service and electricity have been restored to the island, but the biggest obstacle has been the scarcity of building materials and labor. It has created a competition on the island and has led to a vast reduction in the overall population — before Irma the island housed 4,000 residents, but now only 2,000 call St. John home. Many skilled laborers have migrated to St. John from other Caribbean regions, adding to the local economy (especially the lumber industry), but tourism is the bread and butter of this rustic paradise. Until more tourists return, the island’s economy will continue to suffer.