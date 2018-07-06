Meat You’ll Want to Eat
Dry Aged Ribeye at Brooklyn and the Butcher
There is a science to preparing a good steak, and Executive Chef Kendell Sheppard has nailed it. The 18-ounce dry aged ribeye steak goes through a 60-day aging process, which is the origin of its intense flavor. The beef is placed in a temperature-controlled chamber for 30 days. Next, the steak is vacuum-sealed and aged underwater for 30 additional days. To prep the steak, Sheppard seasons it using Butcher’s Blend seasoning, which includes: kosher salt, smoked paprika, white pepper, granulated garlic, ground fennel, and ground coriander. Before grilling the steak, he sears it to create a crust around the steak and lock in moisture. The end result is an extremely juicy steak with a bold, complex taste and a hint of nutty flavor.
148 E. Market St., New Albany, Indiana, 812.590.2646
Lamb Chops at Fat Lamb
The simple method Dallas McGarity, owner of Fat Lamb, uses to prepare his lamb chops makes the flavors shine. They are seasoned with salt and pepper, then seared on a flat iron grill. The chops are served with sauteed garlic broccolini, eggplant capanota and a tzatziki,yogurt sauce sprinkled with sumac powder.
The distinctive taste of Jucy’s tender beef brisket comes from the hickory wood used to smoke the meat for 16 hours. The meat, which is hand-rubbed with onion, salt, paprika, sugar, and garlic, can be topped with tomato-based barbecue sauce. You can choose from multiple side items including: potato salad, cornbread, coleslaw, macaroni and cheese, pinto beans, and green beans. After you’ve filled up on a hearty meal, save room for Donna’s Cherry Delight. Named after its creator Donna Hiltzman, co-owner of Jucy’s, this cherry cobbler will delight your taste buds.
