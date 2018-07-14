Looking for More Veggies

This month, take a delicious journey to local restaurants and discover mouthwatering meatless foods you won’t be able to resist. Find out what makes these three places prime hot spots for vegans.

Philly Cheese Steak Fries at Morels Cafe

This vegan restaurant has proven it can make tasty food without the extra frills. For their summer menu, the objective is to prepare comfort foods that have a lot flavor but not tons of fat. If you aren’t vegan, this dish might convert you or at least broaden your food horizons. These Philly cheese steak fries are topped with steak bits (aka soy curls), peppers, onions, mushrooms, and house-made cheese sauce (psst … the cheese sauce is made from carrots and potatoes).

