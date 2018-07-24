Living and Eating Like a Gladiator Champ

These are just glimpses of Cheryl Ann Silich’s life’s work of advocating for health and fitness while chasing one’s dreams.

Cheryl comes from a large family of six kids and was the first to be college educated. In fact, during her college years, she also managed her own business teaching 100 girls gymnastics, tap dancing, and ballet. In her younger years, she worked a paper route so she could buy a balance beam to make it to the Olympics. And when she didn’t make it to the Olympics, she bought a unicycle in hopes of joining the circus.

Yes, she was that girl.

It was after Cheryl’s success on American Gladiator that she felt compelled to do something about the childhood obesity epidemic in the U.S. She saw a need for fitness professionals to address it, and so she put together a children’s film called Adventures in Oz. It was a combination of her personal affinity for The Wizard of Oz and fitness — “taking kids down the yellow brick road to exercise,” she says.

As one might imagine, her journey with fitness has been intertwined with eating healthy and being healthy overall.