Lifestyle Changes for Calming Your Autoimmune Disease

Autoimmune diseases are coined the invisible illnesses of the medical world. Every day seemingly healthy people experience symptoms such as joint and muscle pain, fatigue, headaches, brain fog, and more. These diseases, which manifest themselves in a number of forms in a number of locations throughout the body, are largely incurable. But with each passing year, medical developments provide increased treatment options and sometimes remission.

With autoimmune diseases, the body is essentially fighting itself due to confusion between good and bad proteins in the body. In an individual without autoimmune disease, the body can recognize bad proteins and send antibodies to fight them. In patients with autoimmune disease, however, the body mistakes good proteins for bad proteins and attacks the good, causing inflammation in the affected area.

Dr. James Roach, a practicing physician for over 30 years, spent the first 20 years of his practice using traditional treatment methods such as medications to treat his patients. After learning more about how these medications worked and their risks, he began practicing integrated medicine at Midway Center for Integrated Medicine using natural methods of treatment.

“Inflammation is present in all autoimmune disorders. It’s a common factor,” Dr. Roach says. “What’s not always recognized is that the inflammation is the result of an impaired intestinal track and hormonal imbalance. Those are the two primary factors that I find in my practice.”