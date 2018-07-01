Indulgent Desserts to Eat this Summer

Brace yourself: this mega cookie sandwich is nothing close to the ice cream sandwiches you’ll find at the grocery. Pick the type of cookie and ice cream you want and be ready for a heaping mouthful of goodness. The Funfetti cookie, loaded with white chocolate and sprinkles, is paired with Vanilla Two Way ice cream. For a cookie sandwich variation, try the salted chocolate chip cookie or peanut butter cup cookie. Or, change the ice cream to the Royal Chocolate or Bourbon Smoked Pecan. For a taste like no other, try one of the 11 housemade ice cream flavors, such as Salted Butter Caramel in a house-made waffle or pretzel cone. Louisville Cream also offers eight rotating flavors to keep your dessert experience interesting.