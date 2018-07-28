I Will Give Them a Voice by Using My Own

Sony is a co-chair of Light The Night, a fundraiser walk benefiting the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Sony’s sister lost her life to the disease when she was only 30 years old.

“Tina was my everything,” Sony says. “My mother raised us to be very dedicated and caring for our family members. Coming from this belief in family fiber, I found my sister’s death to be devastating. She not only lost her life, but she was pregnant at the same time and lost the baby before her death.”

The darkness that Sony felt when she heard the news left her in despair.

But, Sony says, “The Light the Night evening shines a light of warmth and generates hope that is often not kept with you when you hear that someone you love may pass away. The life-saving research and support generated from this event for cancer patients and their families is ignited by the lights in a dark sky to remind us we’re not alone. I just wish I could have had [my sister] in my life a little longer.”